Stagecoach 2020 Lineup Revealed

The lineup for the 2020 Stagecoach Festival has just been announced and it looks like it’s going to be another great weekend of music.

Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett are set to headline the fest, set for April 24th to 26th in Indio, California. This will be the third time both Carrie and Eric have headlined the fest, and the first for Thomas.

Other artists on the bill include Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Jon Pardi, Midland, Lil Nas X, Alan Jackson, Tanya Tucker, Marty Stuart, Neal McCoy, Pam Tillis and Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as such female artists as Ingrid Andress, Raelynn, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and more.

Non-country acts on the bill include Bryan Adams and ZZ Top, as well as Diplo, who’ll return this year to bring back the late-night Sunday rave, he debuted this year.

Tickets for the fest go on sale Friday.