Starbucks Adds Four New Colorful Summer Drinks

Now that it’s officially summer, Starbucks is kicking things off with some new seasonal drinks. The coffee giant has announced its new arrivals and this time they’re all about fruit-infused teas.

Summer sippers include Peach Green Tea Lemonade, Guava White Tea Lemonade and Blueberry Black Tea Lemonade and they’re each made with a combo of Starbucks’ flavored fruit juice blend, lemonade, and liquid cane sugar to sweeten things up, but you can leave the sugar or lemonade out to keep it light or mix and match any combo of the fruity teas to create your own unique drink.

In addition to the new tea drinks, Starbucks is serving an update to the Ariana Grande-promoted Cloud Macchiato, the new Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato. It’s a mixture of toffee nut syrup, espresso, and caramel, topped with whipped “cloud” cold foam and a mocha drizzle. And today (Thursday, June 27th), Starbucks is offering a BOGO happy hour deal on grande size or larger iced beverages after 3pm Cheers!