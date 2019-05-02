Starbucks Is Giving Away Frappuccino-Inspired Lip Kits

We recently told you about the best-selling S’mores Frappuccino returning to Starbucks and people are pretty excited about it. And now fans who show off their love of the drink on social media could win Starbucks’ limited-edition S’morecessories, including its own liquid lip kit, aka the S’mores Sip Kit.

The coffee giant unveiled the exciting offer on Instagram, revealing that all Frapp fans have to do is post a photo of their S’mores Frappuccino and use the hashtag #SmoresLifeContest for the chance to win a lip kit. Each S’mores Sip Kit comes with four shades: Chocolicious Bliss, a dark purple-toned brown; Marshmallow Glow, a clear, silvery-white shimmer; Graham Glam, a bronzy taupe; and Campfire Spark, a champagne gold. Starbucks is running the contest through Friday, May 3rd, so you still have time to win.