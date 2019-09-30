The Stars Of Napoleon Dynamite Are Coming To Detroit

A special anniversary screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" is coming to not one, but two local cities! On Friday, January 10th of 2020, Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will be at The Redford Theatre in Detroit for the movie's 15th anniversary for a special showing of the film. The next day they will be at the State Theare in Kalamazoo! Even more exciting, Tina, the actual llama from the film will be in attendance!

Tickets went on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27. They start at $25. The cast will also hold a Q&A session with audience members after the movie’s screening.