Steak ‘n Shake Tries And Fails To Take Down Wendy’s On Twitter

July 26, 2018
When it comes to Twitter, Wendy’s wins when it comes to snarky comments and throwing shade. But apparently Steak ‘n Shake didn’t know that…or thought they could take them down because they started beef with Wendy’s...and it didn’t go so well.

Steak ‘n Shake jabbed with a tweet suggesting eating at Wendy’s could be awkward, writing, “When your friend suggests going to Wendy’s … that’s #WhenThingsGetAwkward, complete with a GIF from the cast of the TV show “New Girl” reacting with disappointment.

Wendy’s quickly responded with a snappy, “Oh hey Snake ‘n Fake! Think you dropped this: @” You see, Steak ‘n Shake failed to actually tag Wendy’s in their original tweet.

And they tried to come back, but they were weak: “Yeah, that’s cool. So long as you keep leaving the delicious to us. #wegood.”

From there, Wendy’s called them out for taking half an hour to reply, tweeting, “Huh, over 30 minutes. Do people usually have to wait that long with you guys?”

The Twitter battle went on from there and some other Twitter users even got in on the fun.

And in the end, Wendy’s proved once again why they dominate Twitter wars and got in the last word with a plug for its “We Beefin’ mixtape.”

