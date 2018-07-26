Steak ‘n Shake Tries And Fails To Take Down Wendy’s On Twitter

When it comes to Twitter, Wendy’s wins when it comes to snarky comments and throwing shade. But apparently Steak ‘n Shake didn’t know that…or thought they could take them down because they started beef with Wendy’s...and it didn’t go so well.

Steak ‘n Shake jabbed with a tweet suggesting eating at Wendy’s could be awkward, writing, “When your friend suggests going to Wendy’s … that’s #WhenThingsGetAwkward, complete with a GIF from the cast of the TV show “New Girl” reacting with disappointment.

When your friend suggests going to Wendy’s...that’s #WhenThingsGetAwkward pic.twitter.com/Ik7hDZV0Q1 — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) July 24, 2018

Wendy’s quickly responded with a snappy, “Oh hey Snake ‘n Fake! Think you dropped this: @” You see, Steak ‘n Shake failed to actually tag Wendy’s in their original tweet.

Oh, hey Snake 'n Fake!

Think you dropped this: @



Maybe leave the subs to the sandwich shops and leave the cheeseburgers to us. https://t.co/DaO7AN1Tsg — Wendy's (@Wendys) July 24, 2018

And they tried to come back, but they were weak: “Yeah, that’s cool. So long as you keep leaving the delicious to us. #wegood.”

Yeah, that's cool. So long as you keep leaving the delicious to us. #wegood — Steak 'n Shake (@SteaknShake) July 24, 2018

From there, Wendy’s called them out for taking half an hour to reply, tweeting, “Huh, over 30 minutes. Do people usually have to wait that long with you guys?”

Admit it, you were busy reacting to having a tweet get more than 100 likes.

And y'all know fresh beef doesn't have to thaw. — Wendy's (@Wendys) July 24, 2018

The Twitter battle went on from there and some other Twitter users even got in on the fun.

oh snap — Wendy's (@Wendys) July 24, 2018

And in the end, Wendy’s proved once again why they dominate Twitter wars and got in the last word with a plug for its “We Beefin’ mixtape.”