Sugarland Releases Taylor Swift-Penned Track
Sugarland’s upcoming album “Bigger” features the song “Babe,” co-written by Taylor Swift and Train’s Pat Monahan, with Taylor lending background vocals to the track. Well, now the duo has released the song, which is clearly a tune about a relationship that didn’t work out.
“You really blew this babe / We ain’t getting through this one, babe / This is the last time I’ll ever call you, babe,” Jennifer Nettles sings in the chorus, later alluding to a cheating beau, “Since you admitted it, I keep picturing her lips on your neck, I can’t unsee it / I hate that because of you, I can’t love you babe.”
As for how the pairing came about, Jennifer told reporters at the ACM Awards last week, “She was excited that we were getting back together. She said ‘Hey, I have a song…’ and we said ‘Yep!’”
Sugarland and @taylorswift have had such a beautiful history! We’re thrilled to have collaborated on #Babe and we can’t wait for you to hear it tonight at Midnight ET.
A post shared by Sugarland (@sugarland) on
It was SO. MUCH. FUN. bringing #Babe to life!! We hope you love the song as much as we do!
A post shared by Sugarland (@sugarland) on
“Bigger” is set to drop June 8th.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on