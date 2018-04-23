Sugarland Releases Taylor Swift-Penned Track

Sugarland’s upcoming album “Bigger” features the song “Babe,” co-written by Taylor Swift and Train’s Pat Monahan, with Taylor lending background vocals to the track. Well, now the duo has released the song, which is clearly a tune about a relationship that didn’t work out.

“You really blew this babe / We ain’t getting through this one, babe / This is the last time I’ll ever call you, babe,” Jennifer Nettles sings in the chorus, later alluding to a cheating beau, “Since you admitted it, I keep picturing her lips on your neck, I can’t unsee it / I hate that because of you, I can’t love you babe.”

Video of Sugarland - Babe (Static Video) ft. Taylor Swift

As for how the pairing came about, Jennifer told reporters at the ACM Awards last week, “She was excited that we were getting back together. She said ‘Hey, I have a song…’ and we said ‘Yep!’”

“Bigger” is set to drop June 8th.