Sunday Is Cinco De Mayo! Here’s Where To Find Freebies And Deals

This Sunday is May 5th, or Cinco de Mayo and if you want to celebrate with a taco or margarita, you’re not alone. Lots of your favorite restaurants are offering specials and deals for the holiday and here’s where you can find them.

Abuelo’s - Come in for $5 Grande Mexican Draft Beer and a $6.95 Flag Margarita Sunday.

Bahama Breeze - They’re serving up $5 classic margaritas and $10 Create Your Own Premium Tequila and Rum Flights and this deal lasts all month long.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co - Get $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extras all day Sunday.

California Pizza Kitchen - Select locations are serving $5 Fresh Agave Lime Margaritas on Sunday.

Chili’s - The Tequila Trifecta, the Presidente Margarita, and draft beer are all $5 each on Cinco de Mayo.

Chipotle - They’re offering free DoorDash delivery on orders over $10 Sunday.

Chuy's - It’s a three day party here! Fiesta Friday has $1 floaters, Sippin’ Saturday brings $ floaters and $1 off Perfect Margaritas, and Sunday has the Saturday deals plus $5 regular House Ritas, $8 Grande House Ritas and $5 queso or guac.

El Fenix - Score an eight-ounce margarita for $1 through Sunday.

El Pollo Loco - Friday through Sunday, they’re serving $5 Street Corn Tostadas and $5 five-piece Fire-Grilled Chicken, but you’ll need these coupons.

On The Border - Cheers for $5 Cinco Ritas and shot specials starting at $3 on Sunday.

Taco John's - Now through Sunday, score five beef soft-shell tacos for $5.55.

Tijuana Flats - Get a taco and a beer for $5, two tacos for $5, or two beers for $5 from Friday through Sunday.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill - Coronas and Sauza Margaritas are just $2 through Sunday.