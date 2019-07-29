Support The Water Warriors Mackinaw Ride 2019

The Water Warriors of Michigan are riding over 400 miles from Mackinaw to Algonac on jetskis, all to benefit the special needs community. Kristine Nowak is raising money for her ride to promote acceptance for this unique and loving community. The Water Warriors ride includes stops along the way to meet and spend time with Special Olympics athletes. All proceeds donated to the Water Warriors goes directly to the Special Olympics Organization towards equipment, uniforms, transportation, meals, and more to the athletes participating in local and state games. Please consider donating to the ride and supporting the special needs community here.

https://www.firstgiving.com/fundraiser/kristinenowak/Water-Warriors-Mack...