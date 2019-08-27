Swartz Creek School Creates "Old Town Road" Remix

Swartz Creek school is having fun with 'back to school' time by creating a hilarious 'Old Town Road' parody. Their song is called "Hometown Road" and features the Superintedent, School Principal, students, and many of the teachers. Staff members of Swartz Creek wanted to generate some excitement for the start of the school year by posting the video along with the message, "Giddyup Swartz Creek students! It's time to hit that hometown road and head back to school!" Today (August 27) is their first day back to school.

Video of Hometown Road - Back to School (Old Town Road Parody)