Target Is Hiring 130,000 Temporary Employees For Holiday Season
September 13, 2019
Are you looking for a part time job for the holiday season? Target is getting ready to hire over 130,000 temporary employees for the holiday season. With Black Friday getting closer and closer, Target is looking for extra help during the holiday rush. Last season, over 40% of employees hired for the holiday season stayed on with the company. Target is paying $13 an hour to seasonal employees as well as in store discounts.