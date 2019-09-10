Target Is Launching A New Loyalty Program

Anyone who loves shopping at Target knows that even if you just run in to buy “a few things,” you end up coming out with about 15 extra items you didn’t know you needed. But now Target is making it easier for us to feel good about all that extra spending because they’re launching a loyalty program.

It’s called Target Circle and it launches October 6th with incentives to shop. One of the biggies is that you can earn 1% on your purchases to redeem later and that may not sound like a lot, but it all adds up, especially when you’re doing holiday shopping. Members of Target Circle will also get personalized deals and a birthday present, too.

Loyalty club members will also be able to vote on the company’s charitable contributions and get insider access to some special sales. It’s free to join and if you already have a Target.com account or RedCard, you’ll be automatically enrolled. So now we have another reason to love making our Target runs.