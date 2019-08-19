Taylor Swift Confirms Dixie Chicks Collaboration

Taylor Swift has been dropping a bunch of hints that the Dixie Chicks are going to appear on her new album "Lover," and now she's finally confirmed the news.

The singer just revealed the track list for the record, which drops Friday, and it features 18 tracks in total, including the Dixie Chicks collab “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

Meanwhile, Taylor dropped the title track to the album on Friday, and it's getting major praise from Keith Urban. "Huge shoutout today to @taylorswift13 on the SUPERB new single LOVER," Keith tweeted. "When a song so exquisitely written becomes a record so gorgeously crafted I feel such a deep sense of gratitude for the 'art' of making music."

And Taylor couldn't quite believe the glowing post, noting,"ARE YOU KIDDING ME THIS IS THE NICEST THING ANYONE HAS EVER SAID - you’re just the best and so kind to say this."