Forbes came out with their "Celebrity 100 List" last Wednesday and Taylor Swift came in at number one, just above Kylie Jenner. Swift made $185 million in just one year. Forbes estimates that is a 131% pay increase from the previous year. She has topped the list once before in 2016 making $170 million, following her 1989 World Tour. Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour was the highest-grossing tour in the US making $266.1 million.