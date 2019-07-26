Taylor Swift To Receive Inaugural Icon Award At The Teen Choice Awards

Taylor Swift will soon have another trophy to put on her mantle. The singer will be feted with the Inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, set to air August 11th on Fox.

“As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift's a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide,” Fox announced. “Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.”

The award will be one of many TCAs Taylor has on her shelf. She currently has 25, the record for any solo artist.