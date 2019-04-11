Taylor Swift Sends Handwritten Note To Injured Fan
Taylor Swift really does have a special relationship with her fans, and she just went out of her way to bring a smile to the face of a Swiftie who was seriously injured in a car crash.
Lindsay Sizemore was in a car crash at the end of March and had to have surgery to fix her broken back and suffered a collapsed lung. As you can imagine, dealing with all that can get a person down, but her spirits were lifted when Taylor sent her flowers and a note to cheer her up in the hospital.
“i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note,” she tweeted. “im still in complete utter shock. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 thank you so much. i love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me.”
