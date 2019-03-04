Ted Lindsay Passes Away At 93

Ted Lindsay was one the greatest Red wings players of all time. He was known for playing rough and dirty with his nickname "Terrible Ted" on the ice. Off the ice, however, he was kind and gentle. He was very charitable, establishing a foundation to fund autism research.

Lindsay helped lead the Wings to 4 Stanley Cup Championships and is in the Hockey Hall of Fame. He passed away overnight in hospice care at the age of 93. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.