'Teen Mom' Janelle Evans Pulls Her Gun During Road Rage Incident

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans pulled out a gun during a road rage incident on Monday’s episode of the MTV hit, and fans are outraged.

Her 8-year-old son Jace was in the car as Evans, a mother of three, became increasingly enraged as a truck tailgated her.

During the incident, Evans slammed on her brakes, yelling, “Are you f---ing kidding me, dude? Oh my God." Evans then proceeded to follow the driver home, while relating the incident to her husband David Eason on the phone.

“Now I’m in front of his house,” she told her husband as she continued to yell at the driver. “'I got three cameras in my car; they got the whole thing I just called the law on you, you were tailgating me, you dumba--.'”

When she finally decided to leave his house, she hit his mailbox with her car and the other driver tried to block her from leaving, at which point she pulled out her gun. (MTV did not show the footage, and instead wrote in white text on a black screen that she pulled out her firearm).

When she did get back on the road, police pulled her over. No one has been charged in the incident.

FANS REACT

Interestingly, some fans seemed just as angry that Jace was riding in the front seat as they were that she got a gun.

A user wrote, “Seriously Jenelle? Why on earth does Jace ride in the front seat of your car?? Don’t you know the AMA recommends kids ride in the backseat until at least age 12?”

Other fans begged MTV to intervene and take her kids from her.