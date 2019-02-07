Thomas Rhett And His Family Visit Sesame Street
February 7, 2019
Thomas Rhett takes part in Sesame Street's 50th anniversary celebration. Thomas recorded a new song for the classic show, “This Is My Street,” which will serve as the anthem for “Sesame Street’s” 50th Anniversary Season.
So cool to be a part of @sesamestreet’s yearlong 50th anniversary celebration. Here’s to 50 years of laughs, lessons, and friends #ThisIsMyStreet
Yesterday was one for the books! My family and I had a blast getting to be a part of Sesame Street! Can’t wait for y’all to see this---- #sesame50