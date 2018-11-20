Thomas Rhett Announces New Summer Tour With His Dad

Thomas Rhett is hitting the road next summer on a new tour, and it’s going to be a hot one. So much so, that he’s named the trek the “2019 Very Hot Summer Tour.”

“I’m glad we have the winter to plan and come up with some crazy stuff for next year because I can’t think of a better way to spend the summer than out on the road with my fans,” Thomas shares.

The tour, featuring special guests Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson, as well as his father, Rhett Akins, kicks off May 17th in Spokane, Washington, and wraps October 12th in Nashville, Tennessee.

Check out the first few dates and cities below and click here for the whole schedule. Tickets go on sale November 30th at 10 am.

May 17: Spokane, WA

May 18: Tacoma, WA

May 25 & 26: Orange Beach, AL

June 13: Virginia Beach, VA

June 14: Charlotte, NC

June 15: Bristow, VA

June 20: Detroit, MI

June 21: Indianapolis, IN

June 28: Dallas, TX

June 29: Houston, TX

July 11: Toronto, ON

July 12: Pittsburgh, PA

ONE MORE THING! Thomas has now been a father of two for about a year and a half and he admits his life has changed, "in all ways and all for the better." And while he and wife Lauren have their hands full with two daughters, he isn't exactly ruling out adding to the family. He says that at first he told his wife, "Alright babe, we’re done. Two, I can’t do any more than two," but, he adds "now that I’ve had two I’m like, ‘What’s three gonna hurt?’ You know, we’ll see.”