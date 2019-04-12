Thomas Rhett Describes Upcoming Album As 'Very Nostalgic'

Thomas Rhett's upcoming album, Center Point Road, digs back in time to his formative years growing up in a suburb of Nashville. He tells us, "Center Point Road is a street that I grew up on 20 minutes north of Nashville in a town called Hendersonville, and so much of the songs on this album really were shaped from just past experiences of being in high school and in college and being young and successes and failures and all the firsts and all the disasters in your life. I think I got to pull out of inspiration from that so on this record I kind of went a little more rootsy and just very, very, very nostalgic on this record so I think people are gonna really enjoy it."