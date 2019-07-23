Thomas Rhett Fulfills The Wish Of Fan Who Beat Cancer

Thomas Rhett helped fulfill the wish of a little girl who survived cancer. During the singer’s concert in Darien Lake, New York this weekend a little girl named Madison got Thomas’ attention in a big way, that he couldn’t help but bring her on stage.

Madison was holding a sign that read “Look What God Gave Her” (the name of Thomas’ hit), along with three boxes, one that read "Beat Cancer," another that said “Thomas Rhett Concert” and a third that read “Selfie with Thomas.”

Well, the first two boxes were checked off, and Thomas fulfilled his part to help her check off the third. He brought her up on stage for a selfie, that not only featured she and Thomas, but the whole audience in the background as well.