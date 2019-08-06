Thomas Rhett Goes 'Rhettro' With New Swimsuit Collection

Thomas Rhett has teamed with weeked-wear brand Chubbies to create The Rhettro Collection, a retro-inspired swim line for the entire family. The limited-edition design by Thomas features matching men’s and boy’s swim trunks and women’s and girl’s one-piece swimsuits.

Thomas said, “How cool is it that I got to design a collection with a brand my whole family wears in real life. I am a huge fan of Chubbies- they speak to my lifestyle on the road of warm weather, summer and fun. I am really loving what we put together.”

The Rhettro Collection is available now at a starting price of $49.50.