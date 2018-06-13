Thomas Rhett Has More Patience Now That He's A Father

Thomas Rhett will be spending his first Father’s Day as a dad this weekend, and there’s no doubt his daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, have changed his life.

Thomas says he’s “become a more patient person” since becoming a dad, noting, “things that used to bother me don’t bother me anymore because there’s a lot bigger fish to fry when you have kids.”

Thomas also says his daughters have simply made him “a better person,” adding, "I would do anything for those two little girls.”