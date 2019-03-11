Thomas Rhett Has One Serious Critic: His Wife

Thomas Rhett: super talented, super cute…but guess what? He’s also super open minded to the feedback of one critic in particular: his wife, Lauren! Thomas explains that while everybody listens to music differently, she’s “a person that when she listens to a song, she is strictly listening for feeling.

He notes that she’s into lyrics, too – but that she knows pretty instantly whether she’s “in” or “out.” “If you can get her to love a song within 15 seconds of the song starting,” he says. “She’s onboard with it.”

We can only assume, then, that Lauren totally grooved to Thomas’ latest single, “Look What God Gave Her.” And that’d be a good thing – considering Thomas says she was his inspiration for writing it.