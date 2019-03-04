Thomas Rhett Performs Two New Songs On “Saturday Night Live,” Announces New Album

Thomas released the new song “Look What God Gave Her,” but not only that he announced his new album, “Center Point Road,” will be dropping May 31st.

But that's not all. Thomas was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, where he performed “Look What God Gave Her,” as well as another new tune “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time.” While he sang "Don't Threaten Me" with backup singers on the show, the actual track will feature a guest appearance by Little Big Town.

"Unreal experience last night at @nbcsnl," Thomas tweeted after the show. Huge thanks to everyone who made this bucket list item a reality."

You just heard it on @nbcsnl and now you can have it! “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time” ft. @littlebigtown everywhere now. Get it instantly when you preorder the new recordhttps://t.co/t2mBcgWdxV pic.twitter.com/o6m1bL6Qus — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) March 3, 2019

