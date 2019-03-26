Thomas Rhett Reveals Obsession With Eric Church

Thomas Rhett’s songs have become part of the soundtracks of millions people’s lives, and he shares that the guy who is a big part of his and his wife’s soundtrack as a couple is Eric Church. Thomas tells us, “We both were, and still are, obsessed with Eric Church. But I remember when we were, I guess, 16 years old, both of us had ‘Boots’ and ‘Two Pink Lines’ and all those older Eric Church songs. We kind of bonded over Eric Church in a strange way. And still to this day, man Eric is something, that when he makes records we both look forward to those coming out.”

Thomas’ fans can look forward to his new album, Center Point Road, featuring his current hit single “Look What God Gave Her.” The album will be in stores on May 31st.