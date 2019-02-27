Thomas Rhett’s New Single Is About His Wife

Thomas Rhett is set to release his new single, “Look What God Gave Her” on Friday, a tune he says was inspired by his wife Lauren.

Thomas says he song is about his wife “inside and out,” adding that he sings about, “how amazing she is, how funny she is, how caring, how much of a great mom she is.”

Thomas says he things fans are “gonna love” the tune, adding, “And I think you can dance to it.”

And fans are going to get to see Thomas perform the song for the first time Saturday, when he’s the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”