Thomas Rhett Sends Out A Huge Thank You To Our Veterans

Thomas Rhett has a huge respect for those who serve our country, and even has some members of his family who have served in the military.

Thomas says he knows “what it’s like to have family be gone,” so as the nation gets ready to celebrate Veterans’ Day on Monday, he shares “I would like to send out a huge thank you to all of our men and women in the military.”

He adds, “Thank you so much for your service and you will never know how much it means to us.”