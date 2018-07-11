Thomas Rhett Shares Behinds Scenes Look At His Life In New Video

Thomas Rhett has just dropped the new video for his latest single “Life Changes,” which was released exclusively through Apple Music, and hits all other outlets today. The clip was shot over multiple tour stops on his “Life Changes Tour,” revealing special moments from his life as a family of four on the road.

“This song is super personal and reflects exactly how much things have changed for me in the past year,” Thomas shares. “Having the girls out on tour has changed what being on the road looks like for me…it just seems to keep getting more and more fun. And, I think the fans might even cheer louder for them than me!”