Thomas Rhett Is Sick Of His Daughters’ Taste In Music

When it comes to his kids, one-year-old Ada James and three-year-old Willa Gray, Thomas Rhett shares that they haven’t quite developed a real taste in music just yet.

According to Thomas, everything is either the TV show “Coco” or “Frozen” with his daughters, noting, “I am completely sick of ‘Let It Go.” They’ve also started loving “The Little Mermaid” so right now their musical taste consists of about three songs, over and over.

He shares, “if I never heard them again, I would not be upset.”