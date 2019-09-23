Thomas Rhett's Wife Writes Memoir
Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren has written a memoir. Live in Love chronicles her life from the time she was a little girl until now.
She says, “If I’m being honest, I am really excited about this project and also pretty scared to be this vulnerable with the world. I am confident in my stories, my friends, my family and my faith, which all make up my very real and very imperfect story of Live in Love. I hope that through sharing my story, people from all walks of life can find themselves within the pages feeling related to, hopeful, not alone, inspired and most of all -- of course -- loved.”
The book comes out on May 5th.
Heyyy y’all -- so I have been working on a book (yep, a book. I know, I’m pretty shocked too) and I’m releasing it in May! Sharing my life and my heart in a book was definitely not something I thought I would ever do but I think God had a different plan haha :) I’m excited but of course a little anxious because I think sharing a detailed window into someone’s personal life with people you’ve never met would make anybody a little nervous! But I hope y’all enjoy it, or at least laugh a little, or feel more confident in your faith (or find your faith----) or feel related to as a mom or a wife or just as a person because no matter who you are: none of us are perfect, we’re all the same at the heart and we aaallll need a little love/help/friend/community as we navigate this life. And I hope this book becomes whatever you need in the moment and I hope you feel loved through it -- Live in Love is available for preorder now and you can get it through the link in my bio-- and I have to thank y’all SO much for y’all’s constant love and support of me and Thomas Rhett and our growing little family (and even our friends!) because y’all are the reason for this book----