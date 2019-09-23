Thomas Rhett's Wife Writes Memoir

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren has written a memoir. Live in Love chronicles her life from the time she was a little girl until now.

She says, “If I’m being honest, I am really excited about this project and also pretty scared to be this vulnerable with the world. I am confident in my stories, my friends, my family and my faith, which all make up my very real and very imperfect story of Live in Love. I hope that through sharing my story, people from all walks of life can find themselves within the pages feeling related to, hopeful, not alone, inspired and most of all -- of course -- loved.”

The book comes out on May 5th.