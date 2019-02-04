Tim McGraw Brings Out Kane Brown For NFL Tailgate Party

Tim McGraw headlined the NFL Tailgate Party" right before the big game yesterday, and surprised the crowd with a special guest.

In addition to performing his latest single, “Thought About You,” which was telecast on the CBS pre-game show, he ended his set with his hit “I Like It, I Love It,” featuring a surprise appearance by Kane Brown.

Kane’s appearance probably wasn’t a huge surprise to anyone following either him or Tim on social media, since both teased the news. Tim shared a photo of himself and Kane in front of busses, while Kane shared that he was rehearsing the song with Tim backstage, adding, “life made.” Tim later told him, “you killed it man.” Check out a clip of the performance to the right.

You killed it man! ---- https://t.co/gbuD4IOsln — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) February 4, 2019