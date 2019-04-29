Tim McGraw & Dierks Bentley Celebrate NFL Draft With Free Concerts

Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley helped get folks in Nashville excited about the NFL Draft this weekend.

Tim closed out day two of the draft with a free concert in downtown Nashville, performing a 75-minute, 16 songs set that included such hits including “Truck Yeah," “Felt Good on My Lips,” "Humble and Kind,” “Live Like You Were Dying" "Real Good Man" and "Indian Outlaw,” and even brought out Faith Hill for "I Like It, I Love It"

Meanwhile, Dierks closed out day three with a 16 song set featuring songs like “Burning Man,” “Up On The Bridge,” “The Mountain,” “Livin’,” “Woman Amen,” “What Was I Thinkin’,” “Somewhere on a Beach” and more.