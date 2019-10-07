Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Celebrate 23rd Wedding Anniversary

October 7, 2019
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary this weekend, and marked the occasion with a couple of sweet throwback photos on Instagram.

Faith shared a photo of she and Tim in matching jeans and white T-shirts, writing, “To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love I love you,” along with a lot of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Tim shared a picture of them on the red carpet at the 1997 American Music Awards, writing, “Happy anniversary baby!! 23 years and I can't wait for the next 50!!! I love u.”

 

