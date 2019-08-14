Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Celebrate Daughter’s 21st Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's second daughter Maggie recently turned 21 and the two superstars gave her a birthday shout out on social media.

"Happy 21st to our Maggie May!!! Your mom, sisters and I are so very proud of you,” Tim shares, next to several pics of Maggie. "All of your adventures and passion for life is infectious! Don’t ever stop being willing to learn. Your mother and I never tire of your eagerness.”



He adds, “We are SO very fortunate to have you and your sisters in our lives!!! Let’s get out there and make some more memories!”

Meanwhile, Faith shared a video of her and Maggie singing along to “Uptown Funk” in the car, writing, “This crazy girl is 21 years old today. Let’s get the party started!!!!!,” adding, “Taking it back three years ago....road trippin’ with the birthday girl. We love you, Maggie Mcgraw."