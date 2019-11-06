Tim McGraw On Faith Hill’s Life-Changing Ultimatum

Tim McGraw is out promoting his new book, “Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life" (out now), and in an interview with “Today” he shares that 10 years ago he was embracing his rock star life a little too much, which prompted an ultimatum from wife Faith Hill.

“When things happen and you succeed beyond your wildest dreams and you’re playing all these great shows and the parties are going on,” he shared. “Then you’re married and you have kids. And all of a sudden your wife looks at you and says, ‘You know, you’re getting a little overboard and you need to make some decisions.’ It makes a big impact on you.”

In the book, out now, Tim opens up about how he turned his life, and health around, and he insists it wasn’t all about taking off the pounds. “It’s not about weight, it’s not about fat versus thin, it’s not about any of those things,” he says. “It’s about what feels good to you and how you can take ownership of your body.”

Tim also talked about his three daughters, sharing “We’re so proud of our daughters because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently," calling the girls "grounded" and "humble." He adds, "They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish — and we’re really proud of them," noting, "We couldn’t ask for better kids. They’re smarter than us in so many ways.”