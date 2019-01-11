Tim McGraw Gets Nostalgic In “Thought About You” Video

Tim McGraw just dropped the lyric video for his new song “Thought About You,” which is definitely a trip down memory lane, filled with things like old-school Polaroids, mix tape CDs, blue ribbons, concert tickets and more.

“The cool thing about ’Thought About You’ is that it brings something, or someone, different to mind for everyone who hears it,” Tim shares. “It might be a loved one you saw yesterday, an old friend you haven’t spoken to in years or someone you know you’ll never see again.”

He adds, “For the lyric video, we worked with art director JP Robinson who helped us find stories of friendship, love and loss that we could follow over time. There are some really special stories in those photos.”