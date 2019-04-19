Tim McGraw Is Going On A Book Tour

Tim McGraw is hitting the road but not to perform. The singer has teamed with Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Jon Meacham on a new book about music that defined America, and now the pair is going out on a book tour together.

“Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music that Made a Nation” is set to hit shelves on June 11th, with the pair launching a seven-city tour on June 10th in New York City.

According to a press release, the tour will “give an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at what went into creating the book, and their friendship as they combine their individual perspectives as writer and artist to create a unique view of the role music has played in uniting and shaping our nation.”

Check out the tour dates below. Tickets for the tour go on sale today. Click here for more info.

June 10: New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

June 11: Charleston, SC – Gaillard Center

June 12: Washington, DC – The Anthem

June 21: Waco, TX – Magnolia Market

June 22: Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

June 23: Charlotte, NC – Belk Theatre

June 24: Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium