Tim McGraw To Headline NFL Draft Celebration

Tim McGraw is ready for some football. The singer is set to headline a free outdoor concert in connection with the 2019 NFL Draft celebration.

The event, set for April 26th, will take place at the Draft Main Stage at First and Broadway in downtown Nashville, with more artists to be added in the coming weeks.

“Tim is a world-class musician who will no doubt elevate the fan experience that the NFL and the city are bringing to downtown for the Draft,” Nashville Mayor David Briley said. “Tim’s performance will be a showcase of the talent and charisma we have in our city. Come April, the country will once again see why Nashville has become the international destination it is today.”