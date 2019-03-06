Tim McGraw To Release Health And Lifestyle Book

Tim McGraw is moving on from children's books and has penned a health and lifestyle book that tells of his own transformation called Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. The 51-year-old told People magazine, “I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed. My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me. That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

It's a well known fact that Tim eats well and keeps fit even when he's on the road. He tells us he likes to keep his workout interesting by varying his routine. "I try to mix it up. Do a lot of different things. When I'm on the road and working out with a couple of the guys that work with me we do lot of different stuff. When I get home, I fall into a certain routine that I do. But I really . . . the Crossfit stuff I really like. The ropes and we have a tire that flips this tire around, it's three or four hundred pounds. A sledgehammer and all that kind of stuff, I really like."

Grit & Grace will arrive on store shelves on November 5th.

Tim recently opened the first in his own custom line of boutique fitness clubs, called TRUMAV Fitness, in Nashville.