Tim McGraw Releases Spanish Version Of “Humble & Kind”

Tim McGraw just released a Spanish version of his hit song “Humble & Kind.” The new version, which has Tim singing entirely in Spanish, is called “Nunca Te Olvides De Amar,” which translates to “Never Forget to Love.”

“I’ve said repeatedly that ‘Humble and Kind’ has a universal message, so singing the song in Spanish, for me, is a way to really stand up to that statement,” Tim says. “It’s one thing to say ‘I’m being universal’ and it’s another thing for me to try to reach out across a language barrier and put in the effort to deliver that same message.”

He adds, “My Spanish may not be perfect, my accent may not be perfect, but if I can reach out and touch someone in a language that’s not my own – that’s a good enough reason enough to try.”