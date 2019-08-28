Tim McGraw Shares Road Trip Duet With Daughter Gracie

It seems Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie got some of their singing chops. Tim just shared video of him and his 22-year-old daughter enjoying a singalong during a road trip, with the pair harmonizing on the Barbra Streisand/Barry Gibb duet “What Kind Of Fool.”

“PIPES!!!!!!……Dang, this girl can sing!” Tim captioned the clip. “Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip. #chaseyourdreamsgirl”

As for that dream, apparently it involves a move to Los Angeles, with Gracie sharing her moving plans on Instagram last week. She wrote, “Even though it feels as if I’ve been living there these past two years already, it all seems surreal that it’s actually happening, I’m actually moving.”