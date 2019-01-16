Tim McGraw's Fitness Club Opens Friday

January 16, 2019
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

Tim McGraw's first TruMav Fitness club opens in Nashville on Friday. 

Tim's club is a partnership with Snap Fitness -- a 24/7 health club franchise company. 

 

 

And in case you had any doubt as to Tim's fitness expertise, check out this shot from his recent vacation. 

 

Tags: 
tim mcgraw
Fitness Club
TruMav