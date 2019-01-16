Tim McGraw's Fitness Club Opens Friday
Tim McGraw's first TruMav Fitness club opens in Nashville on Friday.
Tim's club is a partnership with Snap Fitness -- a 24/7 health club franchise company.
Join us for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new @TRUMAVFITNESS on Friday, January 18th from 12-1 pm! @snapfitness founder @petertaunton TRUMAV the Gulch owner/operator Wirth, and myself will introduce you to the new fitness brand. Enjoy a tour of the club, meet the trainers, pic.twitter.com/12neGwDHAc— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 15, 2019
And in case you had any doubt as to Tim's fitness expertise, check out this shot from his recent vacation.
2019.....— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 31, 2018
This will be the greatest year so far!
Great music
Family is rockin
Life is great!
And I’m gonna translate all into my music and my show !!!
I want you all to feel the love and energy !!! pic.twitter.com/oQgvAWPMgy