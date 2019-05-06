Toby Keith Drops “That’s Country Bro!”

Toby Keith has just dropped a brand new single. The track, “That’s Country Bro,” has the singer name checking several country stars including Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Roy Acuff and more.

The song, co-written by Bobby Pinson, is Toby’s first new song since last year’s “Don't Let The Old Man In," from the Clint Eastwood film "The Mule."

Toby recently announced a new tour, named after the single, which is set to kick off May 26th in Forest City, Iowa.