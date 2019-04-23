Toby Keith To Head Out On 'That's Country Bro!' Tour

Toby Keith will kick off the first leg of his headlining That's Country Bro! Tour on May 26th at the Tree Town Music Festival in Forest City, Iowa. The tour's initial 28-city leg has been announced, with more to come in the future. Toby's single of the same name will head to radio in early May.

Toby co-wrote and co-produced "That's Country Bro" with Bobby Pinson. The single is Toby's first new music since 2018's "Don't Let The Old Man In," featured in the Clint Eastwood film The Mule.