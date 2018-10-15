Toby Keith Re-Issuing Debut Album

Toby Keith is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album with a new re-issue. Originally self-titled, the re-issue has been rechristened “Should've Been A Cowboy,” in celebration of his hit song and anthem.

The new release, dropping November 30th, has been remastered from the original analog tapes, and will feature three rare tracks from Keith’s personal vault, "Tossin' And Turnin'," "I'll Still Call You Baby" and "Daddy Mac."

The album will also be released on vinyl for the first time, with a new re-mastered HD video of "Should've Been A Cowboy" out now.