Toby Keith Sets 16th Annual Golf Classic

Toby Keith is bringing back his annual golf tournament for a 16th year. The “Toby Keith and Friends Sweet 16 Golf Classic” is set for May 31st to June 1st, and will once again be held at Norman, Oklahoma’s Riverwind Casino and Belmar Golf Club.

The event will feature a “Denim & Diamonds” theme, and will kick off May 31st with a dinner featuring a live and silent auction, and music from of Eddy Raven and more. June 1st will then see a record-setting 53 teams compete in a celebrity golf tournament.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to Toby’s OK Kids Korral. Previous tournaments have raised $12.4 million for the charity.