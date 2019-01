Today is National Bagel Day! Last year, more than 354 million bagels were sold in America.

The top 5 cities that eat the most bagels are:

#1: Los Angeles

#2: New York

#3: Chicago

#4: Boston

#5: Baltimore/Washington DC.

America's top 5 bagel flavors are:

#1: Plain

#2: Everything

#3: Cinnamon Raisin

#4: Blueberry

#5: Onion