Today is National Name Your Car Day

October 2nd is Name Your Car Day!

We are all guilty of selectively choosing a name that best fits our cars “personality.” If your car has been left in the dust, today is the day to give your wheels a name! Every car has character and personality. We spend a lot of time in our cars and put lots of time and energy into them, so it’s only fitting that each car gets its own name! Selecting a name should be done with much care and consideration, give your car a name that properly fits its character.

Rachael Hunter named her new Jeep Wrangler Marilyn. Her old red Jeep was Rosie.

What is your car's name?