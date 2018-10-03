Top 5 Ways To Celebrate National Boyfriend Day in America

Today is National Boyfriend Day, which means you only have a few days left to find the perfect gift. If this quirky holiday has managed to elude you until now, then there’s no better time to start planning the perfect surprise.

NationalToday.com conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans to see what they're planning to do for that special someone, and they found that some guys are in for a special treat...

A whopping 84% of Americans with boyfriends plan to celebrate, while only 16% say they don't plan to observe National Boyfriend Day.

A lucky 12% of Americans with a boyfriend plan to pop the question on National Boyfriend Day. Awwww. They'll need to know what ring to pick, find your ring style here.

Unsure if your boyfriend will pop the question? 89% of significant others say they're in it for the long haul.

If you’ve been in a relationship for YEARS, don't worry you’re not alone. 29% say they have been dating their boyfriends from 1-3 years, 22% have been dating from 3-6 years, and a staggering 30% have been dating for over 6 years. If it’s been 6 years or longer, then it’s time to put a ring on it.

TOP 5 WAYS AMERICANS PLAN TO CELEBRATE

#1. COOK DINNER FOR THEIR BOYFRIEND

A home cooked meal always sounds good, and 24% of the surveyors are planning just that. Here are 10 easy to prep meals for two.

#2. PLAN A FUN DATE

23% are planning a fun date. Go to the beach, visit an amusement park, go to a movie, or go on a spontaneous adventure. The options are endless. Here are 50 things to do besides going out to drink.

#3. BUY MY BOYFRIEND A PRESENT

10% want to buy a gift for their boyfriend. DIY a gift yourself, or get him that one thing he's been dying to have. Pinterest has a few gift ideas to check out.

#4. NETFLIX MARATHON WITH MY BOYFRIEND

10% said they want to Netflix and chill. Cook a romantic dinner for two, then pick a binge-worthy show you both want to see (like Stranger Things!). Easiest date night ever.

#5. WATCH SPORTS WITH MY BOYFRIEND

If binge watching Stranger Things on Netflix isn't your thing....4% said they would rather catch a game with their boyfriend. So pop some popcorn and grab a few beers for a nice date night in. Bonus points for snuggling on the couch.